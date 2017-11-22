CBC Nova Scotia News November 22, 2017

Air Date: Nov 22, 2017 6:00 PM AT

CBC Nova Scotia News November 22, 201747:40

The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Halifax

Light Rain

13°C

Sydney

Mist

8°C

Yarmouth

Heavy Rain

13°C

Annapolis Royal

Light Rain and Fog

13°C

Greenwood

Light Rain and Fog

13°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss