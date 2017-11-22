CBC Nova Scotia News November 22, 2017
Air Date: Nov 22, 2017 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Halifax
Light Rain
13°C
Sydney
Mist
8°C
Yarmouth
Heavy Rain
13°C
Annapolis Royal
Light Rain and Fog
13°C
Greenwood
Light Rain and Fog
13°C
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
Top News Headlines
Most Viewed
- 'Every season is tick season': Experts warn of winter Lyme disease risk
- 'It was very emotional': A cancer patient gets her eyebrows back
- Veteran calls for government ID cards as 'small token' of thanks
- Former IWK CEO in expense scandal made top powerful women list
- Video shows off-duty officer Catherine Campbell the night she was killed
- Waiting for a family doctor? Answer your phone
- Man accused of murdering off-duty officer hit and strangled her, Crown says
- How thousands of Norwegian sailors 'made quite a stir' in this seaside town
- Dalhousie engineering students fed up with campus construction noise
- Future of Yarmouth-Portland ferry service in jeopardy
Don't Miss
-
Hackers only needed a phone number to track this MP's cellphone
-
'Cult-like worshippers' turn Canadian-invented Instant Pot into a phenomenon
-
Opinion
Laurier's apology to Lindsay Shepherd was hardly a win for free speech
-
Travelling by public transit in Toronto exposes you to damaging bursts of sound, study says
-
Video
The National LIVE
LIVE
-
Liberals detail $40B for 10-year national housing strategy, introduce Canada Housing Benefit
-
Bus company commits to installing 'child check' alarm system after 4-year-old forgotten
-
Updated
Missing dog walker Annette Poitras found 'alive and well' in Coquitlam, B.C., after massive search
-
Accused killer cross-examines former friend at Babcock murder trial
-
ART AUCTIONS
Lawren Harris painting Mountains East of Maligne Lake fetches $2.5M at auction
-
Nearly half of illegal border-crossers into Canada are from Haiti
-
GO PUBLIC
Bell customers, employees flood CBC with complaints about high-pressure sales
-
As It Happens
This lawyer is one of the last people alive who still uses an iron lung
-
Daring defection of North Korean soldier captured in dramatic video
-
Space messengers
High-energy 'ghost particles' can be stopped on way through Earth