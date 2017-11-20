CBC Nova Scotia News November 20, 2017

Air Date: Nov 20, 2017 6:00 PM AT

CBC Nova Scotia News November 20, 20171:00:48

The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Halifax

Mostly Cloudy

-1°C

Sydney

Light Snowshower

0°C

Yarmouth

Mostly Cloudy

1°C

Annapolis Royal

Light Snowshower

-1°C

Greenwood

Light Snowshower

-1°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss