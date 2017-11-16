CBC Nova Scotia News November 16, 2017
Air Date: Nov 16, 2017 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Halifax
Cloudy
7°C
Sydney
Mostly Cloudy
0°C
Yarmouth
Heavy Rain
12°C
Annapolis Royal
Cloudy
8°C
Greenwood
Cloudy
8°C
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
- Business group looks to score CFL franchise for Halifax
- North Sydney Walmart hit by smoke bomb suffers damage 'in the millions'
- 'A savings to ratepayers': EfficiencyOne wins battle for customer data
- After scathing report, school board chair says bus service is safe
- Crown reinstates 1st-degree murder charge in death of Tylor McInnis
Top News Headlines
- Unapproved stem cell therapies on the market in Canada
- Toronto police criticized for not disclosing drug squad officer's fentanyl overdose sooner
- Salvator Mundi: Who might have bought it, why it soared and other art auction details
- 132 years after his execution, many Métis reject exonerating Louis Riel
- Zimbabwe: Key players as the country enters new chapter
Most Viewed
- Nova Scotia could become an island if centuries-old dikes aren't upgraded, mayor warns
- 75-year-old Legion member convicted for stealing from poppy fund
- Only in Nova Scotia: Watch a 24-hour live stream of spinning donair meat
- Halifax's 1st monument for women pays tribute to war volunteers
- Man jailed for molesting daughters, abuse he confessed to wife years ago
- UARB slams Stock Transportation for 'unlicenced' charter service, demands on driver
- Tree for Boston a 16-metre beauty from Cape Breton
- Glooscap Landing construction moving quickly
- Is ocean technology the future of Atlantic Canada's economy?
- Cape Breton doctors worried over state of psychiatric care
Don't Miss
-
Unapproved stem cell therapies on the market in Canada
-
Toronto police criticized for not disclosing drug squad officer's fentanyl overdose sooner
-
ART AUCTIONS
Salvator Mundi: Who might have bought it, why it soared and other art auction details
-
132 years after his execution, many Métis reject exonerating Louis Riel
-
Zimbabwe: Key players as the country enters new chapter
-
Wynne government announces legislation to end college strike
-
Al Franken apologizes after radio anchor says he groped, kissed her without consent
-
TransCanada Keystone pipeline leaks 795,000 litres of crude oil in South Dakota
-
There was no plan to start pet cremation business, Dellen Millard's uncle tells murder trial
-
Cybersecurity: Barely perceptible threat has potential to derail Canada's economy
-
Sen. Tobias Enverga dies in Colombia on parliamentary trip
-
'She was just an amazing person': Winnipegger who died in Cambodia remembered as kind, compassionate
-
'Sick internal culture' says fired staffer of MMIWG inquiry
-
Analysis
With Mugabe under military control, the 'now what' questions for Zimbabwe mount
-
'Really upsetting': Family pays $15K to get home after WestJet cancels Puerto Rico flights