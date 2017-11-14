CBC Nova Scotia News November 14, 2017

Air Date: Nov 14, 2017 6:00 PM AT

CBC Nova Scotia News November 14, 20171:00:48

The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Halifax

Cloudy

2°C

Sydney

Light Rain

3°C

Yarmouth

Mostly Cloudy

3°C

Annapolis Royal

Cloudy

3°C

Greenwood

Cloudy

3°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss