CBC Nova Scotia News November 09, 2017
Air Date: Nov 09, 2017 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
- Dartmouth Pain Clinic closing after losing both doctors
- SMU punted from AUS football final over eligibility controversy
- School attendance workers not 'truancy' police, says education minister
- CBC Nova Scotia News November 09, 2017
- Health minister dodges questions on pregnant woman's search for doctor
Top News Headlines
- 2,000% rise in street drug samples testing positive for fentanyl
- Alberta Premier Rachel Notley decries 'mansplaining' by opposition, as gender issue flares in legislature
- Veterans fundraiser does about-face after complaint from legion
- Louis C.K. accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women
- Laura Babcock murder trial: Jury shown photos of large animal incinerator
