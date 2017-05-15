CBC Nova Scotia News May 15, 2017
Air Date: May 15, 2017 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Halifax
Cloudy
7°C
Sydney
Mist
4°C
Yarmouth
Light Drizzle
6°C
Annapolis Royal
Light Drizzle
7°C
Greenwood
Light Drizzle
7°C
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
- NDP Dartmouth East candidate drops out of race over offensive comments
- Movers charge Mahone Bay couple 3 times estimated cost
- Police worried missing student was in danger when Sandeson's apartment searched
- Tapping into the Bay of Fundy: MPs set target of doubling tourism
- Find all of CBC Nova Scotia's election coverage here
Top News Headlines
- Trump revealed classified info to Russians in Oval Office: U.S. officials
- Trudeau violated conflict guidelines amid KPMG probe, ethics advocacy group says
- Jagmeet Singh jumps into federal NDP leadership race, aiming to be prime minister
- Phil Kessel's late heroics help Penguins even East final with Sens
- The global ransomware attack: How to respond and what else you should know
Most Viewed
- 'Forgotten washer' heard in hub before wind turbine collapsed in Cape Breton
- Roofer 'deliberately choosing to put people at risk' gets 4-month jail sentence
- NDP Dartmouth East candidate drops out of race over offensive comments
- Court to decide if 'GRABHER' licence plate is too rude for the road
- Movers charge Mahone Bay couple 3 times estimated cost
- Scathing review of Nova Scotia Health Authority, 2 years after merger
- Police worried missing student was in danger when Sandeson's apartment searched
- Proposed Canso spaceport has clients lined up, says Maritime Launch Services
- Halifax woman, 84, fears she may lose apartment over medical oxygen tank
- Hammonds Plains-Lucasville — Liberals face fight from high-profile candidate
Don't Miss
-
Trump revealed classified info to Russians in Oval Office: U.S. officials
-
The Fifth Estate
Trudeau violated conflict guidelines amid KPMG probe, ethics advocacy group says
-
Ontario MPP Jagmeet Singh launches bid for federal NDP leadership
-
Recap
Phil Kessel's late heroics help Penguins even East final with Sens
-
WannaCry ransomware: What you need to know
-
1.9 million Bell customer email addresses stolen by 'anonymous hacker'
-
'We cannot look to mainstream Canada to support us': Indigenous writers urge communities to reclaim own voices
-
Rona Ambrose set to leave federal politics
-
As It Happens
How an anonymous 'hero' stopped Friday's cyberattack — and why we're not out of the woods yet
-
Passenger bill of rights coming Tuesday will set national standard for air travel
-
Condo clash: Court battles, forgery allegations and questions over who controls Toronto highrises
-
Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon gives Batman, Superman the video game treatment with Injustice 2
-
APPROPRIATION
'I invited these Indigenous writers ... and then I insulted them:' Hal Niedzviecki on appropriation uproar
-
'We were feeling like the hunted:' Wounded Mountie recalls Moncton shootings
-
Softwood lumber aid package likely to go to cabinet Tuesday