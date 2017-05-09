CBC Nova Scotia News May 09, 2017
Air Date: May 09, 2017 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Halifax
Light Rain
5°C
Sydney
Light Rain
3°C
Yarmouth
Light Rainshower
7°C
Annapolis Royal
Light Rain
6°C
Greenwood
Light Rain
6°C
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
- How girls were pressured into sending intimate photos
- Suspended lawyer Lyle Howe facing 3 new disciplinary charges
- 'It's a story that has to be told': Brother of miner killed in Westray blast relives loss 25 years later
- Flood-damaged road section off Cabot Trail won't reopen for weeks
- CBC Nova Scotia News May 09, 2017
Top News Headlines
Most Viewed
- Former neighbour testifies at Sandeson's murder trial
- Brother of Westray mine explosion victim relives loss 25 years later
- DFO wins court victory to prevent corporate control of inshore fishery
- Kyley Harris quits job as Liberal campaign communications director
- Liberals drop Pictou East candidate over 'inappropriate social media commentary'
- Coal miner's daughter reflects on the call that changed her life
- 63-year-old man found injured and unconscious on Dartmouth road
- Former Beach Boys member Brian Wilson to make 3 Canadian stops on tour
- Cape Bretoners undergoing needless amputations, claims former surgeon
- 'Unconquered people' lawyer plans to sue McNeil for defamation
Don't Miss
-
What to watch for in the B.C. election
-
Updated
Trump fires FBI Director James Comey
-
'Take cover' emergency declared at Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Washington state
-
New
Heart attack risks from common painkillers may start early, study finds
-
Don Meredith resigns from Senate over relationship with teen
-
Man delivering sandbags to flooded Roxboro street arrested by police
-
ROM scientists name new dinosaur species after Ghostbusters villain
-
Fast-food chain Freshii agrees to comply with calorie counts on menu boards
-
Photos
Room without a view: Banksy teams up with Palestinian to open hotel in Bethlehem
-
'We pull together': Federal government to pick up costs to deploy military to flood zones
-
Health Canada finds lead in Ardene jewelry, months after retailer vowed 'more stringent monitoring'
-
Analysis
The big math of Bernier's vision for small government
-
Robotic falcons and eagles to scare away real birds at Edmonton airport
-
Pekkle recalls baby PJs sold at Costco after multiple complaints, 1 minor injury
-
Opinion
Refugees once again have full health benefits, but some practitioners still don't know that