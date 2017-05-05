CBC Nova Scotia News May 05, 2017

Air Date: May 05, 2017 6:00 PM AT

CBC Nova Scotia News May 05, 20171:01:02

The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Halifax

Mostly Cloudy

9°C

Sydney

Mostly Cloudy

11°C

Yarmouth

Mostly Cloudy

12°C

Annapolis Royal

Cloudy

12°C

Greenwood

Cloudy

12°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss