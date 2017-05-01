CBC Nova Scotia News May 01, 2017
Air Date: May 01, 2017 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Halifax
Mist
2°C
Sydney
Mostly Cloudy
1°C
Yarmouth
Light Drizzle
4°C
Annapolis Royal
Light Rain
4°C
Greenwood
Light Rain
4°C
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
Top News Headlines
- After an odd boast, Harjit Sajjan faces the queries and catcalls of question period
- Venezuela's opposition trying to stage a coup, government backers charge
- Explosion from hydro vault fills the heart of Toronto's business district with smoke
- Met Gala 2017: Take a look at the wacky, wonderful outfits on the star-studded red carpet
- Maxime Bernier edges out Kevin O'Leary, leads fundraising race in Conservative leadership
Most Viewed
- Year's worth of diapers for baby born in Halifax grocery store
- Father of Superstore baby says mother didn't know she was pregnant
- Girlfriend of slain Halifax university student testifies at murder trial
- RCMP warn public of release of convicted sex offender
- Who was behind city hall's brazen booze heist after the Halifax Explosion?
- Bridgewater Honda dealership catches fire
- Cape Breton West Islanders first Nova Scotia hockey team to win national midget title
- Nova Scotians to go to the polls on May 30
- McNeil's major move: Bill 75 and the teachers
- Interest-free loans to first-time home buyers 'step in the right direction'
Don't Miss
-
Analysis
After an odd boast, Harjit Sajjan faces the queries and catcalls of question period
-
New
Venezuela's opposition trying to stage a coup, government backers charge
-
Updated
Explosion from hydro vault fills the heart of Toronto's business district with smoke
-
Fashion
Met Gala 2017: Take a look at the wacky, wonderful outfits on the star-studded red carpet
-
Maxime Bernier edges out Kevin O'Leary, leads fundraising race in Conservative leadership
-
These residents keep afloat in Toronto's hot housing market — by living on a boat
-
Alberta property developer Walton International Group granted bankruptcy protection
-
Opinion
'Along came the parasites' — an alternative Senate storybook: Robyn Urback
-
Video
The National LIVE
LIVE
-
Twitter announces 12 new live stream partnerships
-
May Day marches see large crowds, some clashes with police
-
Belize police find SUV of missing Ontario mother Francesca Matus
-
CBC IN FRANCE
Neither Le Pen nor Macron: Many French voters refuse to accept their options for president
-
Ethics committee poised to rule on Don Meredith, as senator faces new sexual abuse allegations
-
Live
Hockey Night in Canada: Capitals vs. Penguins, Game 3