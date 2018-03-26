CBC Nova Scotia News March 26, 2018
Air Date: Mar 26, 2018 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Halifax
Clear
-1°C
Sydney
Mainly Clear
-3°C
Yarmouth
Clear
0°C
Annapolis Royal
Clear
1°C
Greenwood
Clear
1°C
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
- Education minister welcomes inclusion report, warns change could take time
- Residents want water, land, wildlife protection enshrined in N.S. mining law
- Black janitors fired days after revealing human rights complaint: union
- Saint Mary's University building new, NHL-sized rink
- CBC Nova Scotia News March 26, 2018
Top News Headlines
- Quebec man tortured in Mexico wants answers from federal government
- Canadian customs facilities in the U.S.? Americans say it could happen soon
- 'We are truly sorry': Trudeau exonerates Tsilhqot'in chiefs hanged in 1864
- White House disputes porn star Stormy Daniels' claim she was threatened
- In light of U.S. gun violence protest, black students in Baltimore ask: Where is our march?
Most Viewed
- 'It's disgusting': Senior's severe injuries result of nursing home neglect, says daughter
- Halifax woman shares tale of Cuban vacation gone wrong
- Skyrocketing cost of vanilla 'really tough' for Halifax food industry
- Former soldier killed partner, then himself in Springhill fire deaths, RCMP say
- Birders' hearts go 'kerthump' after rare sightings in Nova Scotia
- Proponents of NHL-sized rink at Halifax oval hold public meeting
- Education minister welcomes inclusion report, warns change could take time
- Saint Mary's University building new, NHL-sized rink
- Jury selection begins for man accused of murder in Dartmouth shooting
- On the night he nearly died, this man resorted to leaving the ER to call 911 for help
Don't Miss
-
Quebec man tortured in Mexico wants answers from federal government
-
Canadian customs facilities in the U.S.? Americans say it could happen soon
-
'We are truly sorry': Trudeau exonerates Tsilhqot'in chiefs hanged in 1864
-
New
White House disputes porn star Stormy Daniels' claim she was threatened
-
In light of U.S. gun violence protest, black students in Baltimore ask: Where is our march?
-
B.C. government gives broad exemptions to controversial speculation tax
-
The National Today
Human activity pushing Earth towards 'sixth mass species extinction,' report warns
-
Canada to expel 4 Russian diplomats, reject credentials of 3 more
-
'I have thought about you for 23 years': Canadian vet reconnects with orphan left behind in Rwandan genocide
-
'It's disgusting': Senior's severe injuries result of nursing home neglect, says daughter
-
Sweet Jesus ice cream shops face boycott, as Christians call its branding 'hate speech'
-
Facebook shares bounce back despite news of probe by U.S. trade commission
-
As It Happens
Love at first bite: The bizarre, parasitic mating ritual of the anglerfish caught on video
-
Why thieves are stealing rewards points and what you can do to protect yourself
-
Alexandre Bissonnette, accused in Quebec City mosque shooting, pleads not guilty