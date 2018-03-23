CBC Nova Scotia News March 23, 2018
Air Date: Mar 23, 2018 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Halifax
Light Snowshower
-1°C
Sydney
Mostly Cloudy
1°C
Yarmouth
Cloudy
2°C
Annapolis Royal
Cloudy
1°C
Greenwood
Cloudy
1°C
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
- Former soldier who died with woman in Springhill was 'broken' from PTSD: friend
- Baristas at Smiling Goat coffee chain vote to unionize, say they're victims of 'wage theft'
- Racism at the root of layoffs, claims union representing black janitors
- 'I'm completely fed up,' 85-year-old says of CRA disability tax credit delays
- CBC Nova Scotia News March 23, 2018
Top News Headlines
- Is Beijing spoiling for a trade war?
- MPs freed from House of Commons as Tories bring standoff tactics to an end
- Federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May arrested at anti-pipeline protest
- Bumped United Airlines passenger walks away with $10,000 travel voucher
- Trump appointing Bolton like 'pouring kerosene on hot coal': 4 takeaways on the new security adviser
Most Viewed
- On the night he nearly died, this man resorted to leaving the ER to call 911 for help
- Halifax woman shares tale of Cuban vacation gone wrong
- 'I'm completely fed up,' 85-year-old says of CRA disability tax credit delays
- Diagnosing cancer in the ER is all too common, says Doctors Nova Scotia
- 'It left me in tears': Nova Scotian completes Iditarod in just over 12 days
- What you should do if you find a dead whale washed ashore
- 'Tens of thousands' of fish likely killed as result of rubber duck race, DFO says
- Premier accuses opposition of fearmongering as health-care strike vote looms
- Ottawa looking at 3 new marine conservation areas off Nova Scotia coast
- Former soldier who died with woman in Springhill was 'broken' from PTSD: friend
Don't Miss
-
Analysis
Is Beijing spoiling for a trade war?
-
MPs freed from House of Commons as Tories bring standoff tactics to an end
-
Federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May arrested at anti-pipeline protest
-
United Airlines gives $10,000 voucher to traveller on overbooked flight
-
Analysis
'Pouring kerosene on hot coal': 4 takeaways on John Bolton, Trump's hawkish new security adviser
-
Kaetlyn Osmond wins figure skating worlds, 1st Canadian female champ in 45 years
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expected to exonerate Tsilhqot'in chiefs hanged in 1864
-
Elon Musk deletes Facebook accounts for Tesla and SpaceX
-
In Depth
Attawapiskat still waiting for youth centre promised by Ottawa 2 years after suicide crisis
-
Dow Jones loses over 400 points as stocks sink on trade-war fears
-
CRA audits just 5 Canadians out of hundreds of RBC Panama Papers accounts
-
Trump signs $1.3T budget after threatening to veto
-
U.K. data watchdog raids Cambridge Analytica office in London
-
Analysis
Principles, but mostly politics and boredom, on display in marathon House voting
-
Ontario releases its annual Sunshine List of top public sector salaries