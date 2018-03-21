CBC Nova Scotia News March 21, 2018
Air Date: Mar 21, 2018 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Halifax
Mostly Cloudy
0°C
Sydney
Mostly Cloudy
-2°C
Yarmouth
Cloudy
4°C
Annapolis Royal
Cloudy
2°C
Greenwood
Cloudy
2°C
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
Top News Headlines
- Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook made mistakes on Cambridge Analytica
- Canadian parents plead for mercy ahead of son's sentencing in NYC bomb plot
- Austin bombing suspect blows himself up, police say
- How to protect your personal info on Facebook
- Service Canada's gender neutral directive is 'confusing' and 'will be corrected' says minister
Most Viewed
- Senior in hospital for 39 days charged for bedside phone for nearly 3 years
- 'It was terrifying,' Halifax woman says after Cuban vacation goes wrong
- 2 dead in 'suspicious' fire in Springhill home under renovation
- Winter continues to hang on as another snowy blast heads to Maritimes
- DNA tests to fish out seafood fraud in Halifax
- Snow crab fishery's 'sustainable' label suspended in wake of whale deaths
- The only 'destination' in this Caribbean wedding was the hospital
- 2 dads forced to put 'mother's maiden name' on kids' SIN forms
- Thousands of boxes of cereal donated to Glace Bay Food Bank
- Travel advice from the pros: How to prevent your dream vacation from becoming a nightmare
Don't Miss
-
Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook made mistakes on Cambridge Analytica
-
Canadian parents plead for mercy ahead of son's sentencing in NYC bomb plot
-
Austin bombing suspect blows himself up, police say
-
How to protect your personal info on Facebook
-
Service Canada's gender neutral directive is 'confusing' and 'will be corrected' says minister
-
Man convicted in Jassi Sidhu's 'honour killing' obtained permanent residency in Canada
-
#MeToo scores modest win in Russia as lawmaker investigated — albeit briefly — by ethics committee
-
No opting out: Canadians soon to get emergency alerts on their phones
-
Optimism returns to NAFTA talks as U.S. reportedly makes key concession on autos
-
U.S. Federal Reserve nudges up interest rates again, expects more to come
-
Threat to U.S. high school traced to Ontario teen
-
Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting
-
FINDING CLEO
Creator of Sixties Scoop adoption program says it wasn't meant to place kids with white families
-
Video
'Speaking glove' translates sign language into speech
-
Alberta man pleads guilty after posing as retired U.S. marine at Remembrance Day events