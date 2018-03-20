CBC Nova Scotia News March 20, 2018
Air Date: Mar 20, 2018 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
- Nova Scotia tables balanced budget, with $29.4M surplus relying heavily on cannabis sales
- DNA tests to fish out seafood fraud in Halifax
- Canada's privacy watchdog launches investigation into Facebook after allegations of data leak
- Inquiry launched into Acadia's investigation of controversial prof
- Latest blast not linked to package bombs, Austin police say
- Ailing Ontario man stuck in U.S. hospital, because insurance company can't find bed back home
- Trudeau defends Saudi arms export deal, points finger at Harper government
- The National LIVE
- Snow crab fishery's 'sustainable' label suspended in wake of whale deaths
- Cross-country consultations to address 'nationwide' problem of human trafficking begin in Halifax
- New Ross man builds giant igloo using snow, water — and kitty litter boxes
- Nova Scotia tables balanced budget, with $29.4M surplus relying heavily on cannabis sales
- How a $5 roadside tortoise turned into a Halifax icon
- Sem Obed, released high-risk offender, moving to Halifax
- Halifax airport to target new flights to Asia, Europe, U.S. with $11M windfall
- Kentville fetes new nurse practitioner as part of new recruitment strategy
- 3 charged with murder in death of Dartmouth man Derek Miles
- Judge allows N.S. father parenting time with 6-year-old despite 'unorthodox beliefs' on racial issues
With the threat of regulation looming, Google doubles down on its fight against false news
-
Delirium 'a dreaded scourge' underdiagnosed in hospitals
More controls needed on sale practices at big banks, financial watchdog says
Police call off search in icy river for missing Montreal boy
'We're failing some children:' Women struggling to put food on table may be less likely to keep breastfeeding
-
Heavily indebted Canadians need to watch U.S. interest rate announcement: Don Pittis
-
Maryland high school shooting leaves student with gun dead, 2 others injured
Liberals propose tightening Canada's firearms law with new record-keeping practices
Ontario university won't stop talk by anti-immigration speaker Faith Goldy
Snow crab fishery's 'sustainable' label suspended in wake of whale deaths