CBC Nova Scotia News March 19, 2018
Air Date: Mar 19, 2018 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
- Mental health funding needed to prevent more deaths, say suicide survivors
- Halifax airport to target new flights to Asia, Europe, U.S. with $11M windfall
- Judge allows N.S. father parenting time with 6-year-old despite 'unorthodox beliefs' on racial issues
- CBC Nova Scotia News March 19, 2018
- 'Urgent' meeting of black families called to address changes to N.S. education
Top News Headlines
- Uber halts self-driving test in Toronto after Arizona pedestrian death
- Canadian at centre of Facebook data scandal cut political teeth with Liberals
- 1st NHL player of colour, Larry Kwong, dies at 94
- Health Canada proposes strict limits on marijuana packaging, production
- Notorious Russian online troll farm also took swipes at Canadian targets
Most Viewed
- How a $5 roadside tortoise turned into a Halifax icon
- Cross-country consultations to address 'nationwide' problem of human trafficking begin in Halifax
- Police search for suspect in Halifax bar stabbing
- Nova Scotia spends $39.6M on compensation for doctors, including new-patient bonus
- Yarmouth airport lands film featuring Hollywood stars Dafoe and Pattinson
- Defunct Cape Breton rail line 'very likely' to keep $60K monthly subsidy
- Residential chickens on Halifax regional council agenda — again
- Nova Scotian detained, kicked out of England twice, readies for 3rd trip to Europe
- 22-year-old man who died in workplace fall was 'big-hearted'
- Poor maintenance, voyage planning behind grounding of Arca 1 off Cape Breton
