CBC Nova Scotia News March 15, 2018
Air Date: Mar 15, 2018 6:00 PM AT
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
- Man charged in missing woman case already faced charge of choking her
- Dalhousie program works to attract Indigenous students to health professions
- Health authority will settle debts with Inverness, Victoria counties
- X-Men beat Brock Badgers 6-2 at University Cup in Fredericton
Top News Headlines
- Number of Canadian soldiers on UN peacekeeping missions hits new low
- Multiple fatalities after Florida bridge collapses
- Canada again points to U.S. numbers after Trump admits he concocted trade deficit claim
- Shares in Snapchat owner sink after Rihanna blasts company for app ad mocking domestic abuse
- Security video shows Florida sheriff's deputy stayed outside during school shooting
- Halifax coffee shop undergoes redesign to discourage laptop loitering
- Nova Scotia becomes 1st province to ban cat declawing
- Missing Dartmouth woman now believed dead; man charged
- 22-year-old man dead after workplace accident in Burnside
- Gone with the wind: Gust takes $2K from Cape Breton woman's purse
- Nova Scotia launches spending spree after unexpected $240M windfall
- Orthodontists eager to work for free, now they just need teeth to fix
- Halifax Explosion could have nipped the branch of this family tree
- Sex ed videos made with $20 budget gaining traction online
- Man charged in missing woman case already faced charge of choking her
