CBC Nova Scotia News March 13, 2018
Air Date: Mar 13, 2018 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Halifax
Light Snow
1°C
Sydney
Light Snow
0°C
Yarmouth
Light Rain
2°C
Annapolis Royal
Light Snow and Blowing Snow
0°C
Greenwood
Light Snow and Blowing Snow
0°C
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
- 'Astonishingly busy' day creates ambulance backlog at Halifax hospitals
- Bayplex workers say CBRM broke promise to save their jobs
- Amherst councillor reaches settlement with Nova Scotia Securities Commission
- More people eligible for caregiver allowance, but no change to amount
Top News Headlines
Most Viewed
- Impending nor'easter forces Maritime airports to cancel flights
- Frankie MacDonald gets big honour from YouTube
- Orthodontists eager to work for free, now they just need teeth to fix
- Halifax taekwondo grandmaster suspended over caning
- As Nova Scotia's police costs skyrocket, communities seek to rein in spending
- Halifax-based sailor found guilty of sexual assault, sentenced to 22 months
- Smoking materials caused Lower Sackville fire that killed 3 people
- 3rd nor'easter in 5 days to roll through Nova Scotia Tuesday
- Fire departments working together to stop burning through gear money
- Dogs at north-end Halifax playground concern parents
