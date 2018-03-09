CBC Nova Scotia News March 09, 2018
Air Date: Mar 09, 2018 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Halifax
Light Snow
0°C
Sydney
Mostly Cloudy
1°C
Yarmouth
Mostly Cloudy
1°C
Annapolis Royal
Light Snow
0°C
Greenwood
Light Snow
0°C
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
- Woman who helped murder Jennifer Horne gets 4-hour escorted pass
- Nova Scotia winter back with a vengeance with 2nd storm in 2 days
- 'My kids could be dead': School bus leaves kids, 4 and 6, at empty house during storm
- RCMP arrest teen after racist graffiti painted on Antigonish school
Top News Headlines
- Gunman, 3 hostages found dead in California veterans home
- Kim Jong-un gives Trump a chance to show off his deal-making artistry
- Judge rejects injunction to extend Ontario PC leadership voting period
- Canadian roundup: Mac Marcoux's gold caps off successful 1st day at Paralympics
- NRA sues over Florida's new gun-control law
