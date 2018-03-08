CBC Nova Scotia News March 08, 2018
Air Date: Mar 08, 2018 6:00 PM AT
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Halifax
Light Rain
2°C
Sydney
Ice Pellets
0°C
Yarmouth
Mostly Cloudy
2°C
Annapolis Royal
Partly Cloudy
2°C
Greenwood
Partly Cloudy
2°C
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
- Bill 72 passes final vote, ending English school boards
- Names of Indigenous groups who won coveted Arctic surf clam quota announced
- People with disabilities lose hopes, skills in psychiatric hospital, inquiry told
- Education reforms will give students, parents stronger voice, premier vows
- Online portraits of notable N.S. women launched for International Women's Day
Top News Headlines
- Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump to meet
- Trudeau to name Brenda Lucki as Canada's first permanent female RCMP commissioner Friday
- Alberta premier threatens to cut off oil to B.C. in fight over pipeline: throne speech
- Mom makes kids walk 7 km, carrying sign saying they were rude to bus driver
- The National LIVE
Most Viewed
- New $10 bill featuring civil rights activist Viola Desmond unveiled
- Woman whose husband, son and granddaughter were killed in fire speaks out
- Cape Breton doctor reprimanded for verbally abusing nurse
- 'I had no idea,' heat pump owner says about potential for mould
- Fisheries minister to Clearwater: You don't own surf clam quota
- School power outages, slippery driving and another storm on the way
- How a bit of luck, a dog and a Facebook post led to a man's frosty rescue
- Often called the N-word at school, this Nova Scotia student seeks to rid classroom of racism
- Carlton the campus cat gives SMU the warm fuzzies
- Orthodontists eager to work for free, now they just need teeth to fix
Don't Miss
