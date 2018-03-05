CBC Nova Scotia News March 05, 2018

Air Date: Mar 05, 2018 6:00 PM AT

CBC Nova Scotia News March 05, 20181:01:09

The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Halifax

Mostly Cloudy

-1°C

Sydney

Cloudy

0°C

Yarmouth

Mostly Cloudy

1°C

Annapolis Royal

Light Snow

0°C

Greenwood

Light Snow

0°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss