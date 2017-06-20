CBC Nova Scotia News June 20, 2017

Air Date: Jun 20, 2017 6:00 PM AT

CBC Nova Scotia News June 20, 20171:00:56

The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Halifax

Fog

14°C

Sydney

Partly Cloudy

15°C

Yarmouth

Partly Cloudy

12°C

Annapolis Royal

Fog

15°C

Greenwood

Fog

15°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss