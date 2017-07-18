CBC Nova Scotia News July 18, 2017
Air Date: Jul 18, 2017 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Halifax
Mist
18°C
Sydney
Fog
18°C
Yarmouth
Mist
17°C
Annapolis Royal
Mostly Cloudy
19°C
Greenwood
Mostly Cloudy
19°C
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
- Power restored to large swath of Halifax after mysterious outage
- Convicted killer Andre Denny to get limited day passes amid Crown's opposition
- Three new judges appointed in Nova Scotia
- Statue of Edward Cornwallis not going anywhere yet, says Halifax mayor
- 43 pre-primary centres to be open by September in Nova Scotia
Top News Headlines
- 'Somewhere between her door and the arena, Leah met her killer'
- B.C.'s new NDP government sworn into office
- U.S.-bound travellers to face 'enhanced security measures' at all Canadian airports
- 'Curiosity can get you killed': Accidental bomb explosion in pickup injures 4 people in Winnipeg
- Trump had 2nd conversation with Putin in Germany
