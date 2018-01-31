CBC Nova Scotia News January 31, 2018

Air Date: Jan 31, 2018 6:00 PM AT

CBC Nova Scotia News January 31, 20181:00:38

The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Shelburne
Baccaro Point
Digby
Brier Island
Yarmouth

Halifax

Light Snow

-5°C

Sydney

Mostly Cloudy

-10°C

Yarmouth

Light Rain and Snow

3°C

Annapolis Royal

Light Snow

-2°C

Greenwood

Light Snow

-2°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss