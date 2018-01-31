CBC Nova Scotia News January 31, 2018
Air Date: Jan 31, 2018 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Halifax
Light Snow
-5°C
Sydney
Mostly Cloudy
-10°C
Yarmouth
Light Rain and Snow
3°C
Annapolis Royal
Light Snow
-2°C
Greenwood
Light Snow
-2°C
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
- Not everyone on board as Guysborough calls for end to Nova Scotia's fracking ban
- One of Nova Scotia's first black nurses recalls struggles and triumphs
- The incredible journey of recovery for the father who saved his family from their burning home
- Sawler Gardens recalls turnip sticks due to Listeria contamination
- Halifax man sentenced to 9 years for stabbing former friend to death
Top News Headlines
- Unofficial RCMP 'sissy' memo a sign of toxic work environment, women say
- Amazon, RCMP on the case as unsolicited deliveries of sex toys, other items cause concern on campus
- Alleged serial killer victim Dean Lisowick remembered as protective, 'sweet guy' and fixture of Gay Village
- Battle of Stalingrad yields more of its dead, 75 years later
- If Canadian spies found a flaw in the iPhone, would they tell Apple? Make the policy public, critics say
Most Viewed
- The incredible journey of recovery for the father who saved his family from their burning home
- Controversial Cornwallis statue removed from Halifax park
- Halifax man sentenced to 9 years for stabbing former friend to death
- The privacy implications of DNA testing kits that can 'alter your life'
- Thousands of Nova Scotia Power customers lose electricity
- New trial ordered for Halifax taxi driver acquitted of sexual assault
- Discovery at Dalhousie brain tissue lab could lead to Alzheimer treatment
- Farmers milk and cream products recalled after exposure to cleaning product
- Child support clawback for parents on income assistance could end in spring
- One of Nova Scotia's first black nurses recalls struggles and triumphs
Don't Miss
-
CBC Investigates
Unofficial RCMP 'sissy' memo a sign of toxic work environment, women say
-
New
Amazon, RCMP on the case as unsolicited deliveries of sex toys, other items cause concern on campus
-
New
Alleged serial killer victim Dean Lisowick remembered as protective, 'sweet guy' and fixture of Gay Village
-
New
Battle of Stalingrad yields more of its dead, 75 years later
-
New
If Canadian spies found a flaw in the iPhone, would they tell Apple? Make the policy public, critics say
-
Women are unnecessarily suffering and dying from heart disease, new report says
-
Opinion
Guess who will pay for Ottawa's infrastructure scheme... who else?: Neil Macdonald
-
Analysis
Market instability comes at an inconvenient time for Canada's financial industry: Don Pittis
-
New
Fintrac's money-laundering penalties in limbo after court ruling
-
Senate passes bill to make O Canada lyrics gender neutral
-
How to avoid the hookworm skin infection on your next winter vacation to Mexico and the Caribbean
-
FBI in public fight with Trump over releasing Russia memo
-
Super blue blood moon puts on a show around the world
-
18-year-old seriously injured in shooting at courthouse in Maniwaki, Que.
-
Live Blog
Religious leaders say they'll challenge 'fascist' summer jobs form on charter grounds