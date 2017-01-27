CBC Nova Scotia News January 27, 2017
Air Date: Jan 27, 2017 6:00 PM AT
Halifax
Cloudy
0°C
Sydney
Mostly Cloudy
-1°C
Yarmouth
Light Snow
3°C
Annapolis Royal
Snow Pellets
1°C
Greenwood
Snow Pellets
1°C
- Nova Scotia's teachers to return to work-to-rule on Monday, says union
- East Coast MMA star Gavin Tucker to debut at UFC's Halifax show
- Halifax parking should be tackled with tech, not just tickets, says business group
- Dartmouth couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say
- Syrians find comfort — and work — in rural Nova Scotia
- 'I don't know how we can protect the victims': Domestic violence penalties rolled back in Russia
- 'Closing the door': Trump bars all Syrian refugees from entering the U.S.
- Do you recognize this Canadian WWII soldier? Belgian woman makes final push to find her father
- John Hurt, star of The Elephant Man, dead at 77
- Air Miles quietly devalues some points, shocks collectors
