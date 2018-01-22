CBC Nova Scotia News January 22, 2018
Air Date: Jan 22, 2018 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Halifax
Light Snow
-10°C
Sydney
Mostly Cloudy
-14°C
Yarmouth
Light Freezing Rain
-2°C
Annapolis Royal
Light Snow
-8°C
Greenwood
Light Snow
-8°C
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
- Noose image on brewery's 'Hanging Oak' beer can sparks controversy
- Crowd protests loss of midwives on South Shore
- School bus drop-offs cancelled for some Halifax-area students
- How art is helping doctors and caregivers better understand dementia patients
- Funeral held for little boy killed in Pubnico Head fire
Top News Headlines
- Tsunami warning on B.C. coast after large earthquake southeast of Alaska
- Trump signs spending bill, ending U.S. government shutdown
- Volcano eruption near Japan ski resort kills 1, injures 15
- Bill Cosby performs surprise show ahead of retrial
- Winnipeg guitarist who left mother to die on floor pleads guilty to negligence
Most Viewed
- Orthodontists eager to work for free, now they just need teeth to fix
- Frustration grows over derelict boat rusting away on South Shore
- Noose image on brewery's 'Hanging Oak' beer can sparks controversy
- Tesla to install Atlantic Canada 'supercharger' stations for its vehicles
- School bus drop-offs cancelled for some Halifax-area students
- Farmers Dairy milk pulled from shelves for 'off-taste flavour'
- Police search for suspect after woman abducted and assaulted
- Former Halifax school support worker charged with sexually assaulting student
- Murder charge dropped for 2nd time against man accused of killing mother
- How art is helping doctors and caregivers better understand dementia patients
Don't Miss
-
Breaking
Tsunami warning on B.C. coast after large earthquake southeast of Alaska
-
Trump signs spending bill, ending U.S. government shutdown
-
Volcano eruption near Japan ski resort kills 1, injures 15
-
Bill Cosby performs surprise show ahead of retrial
-
Ron Siwicki pleads guilty to causing mother's death through negligence
-
New details about Tess Richey's final hours may provide clues about her slaying
-
How Bill Morneau may use Sweden's gender-balanced snow-clearing to adjust Canadian budgets
-
A U.S. Navy ship is trapped in Montreal until spring due to icy waters
-
Analysis
Why Trump's desire for a protectionist wall threatens more than NAFTA: Don Pittis
-
Video
Man living in shack on northern Alberta reserve pleads for housing with running water
-
Evacuations over but highway remains closed after fire at Port Coquitlam, B.C., train yard
-
5 missing after Oklahoma oil and gas drilling site explosion
-
Go Public
'Some people just shouldn't have handguns': Mentally ill allowed to own, buy guns
-
Dick Pound criticizes IOC for not punishing Russia strongly enough for Olympic doping
-
USA Gymnastics leaders resign amid sex abuse scandal