CBC Nova Scotia News January 22, 2018

Air Date: Jan 22, 2018 6:00 PM AT

CBC Nova Scotia News January 22, 20181:00:46

The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Halifax

Light Snow

-10°C

Sydney

Mostly Cloudy

-14°C

Yarmouth

Light Freezing Rain

-2°C

Annapolis Royal

Light Snow

-8°C

Greenwood

Light Snow

-8°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss