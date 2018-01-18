CBC Nova Scotia News January 18, 2018
Air Date: Jan 18, 2018 6:00 PM AT
Halifax
Clear
-10°C
Sydney
Mostly Cloudy
-5°C
Yarmouth
Cloudy
-4°C
Annapolis Royal
Fog
-14°C
Greenwood
Fog
-14°C
- Halifax couple out over $6K after rodent feces, urine ruin storage locker items
- Salmon smolt falling prey to bass as they leave Miramichi River
- N.S. fisherman issues chilly challenge to raise money for families of fire victims
- N.S. artist pens heartwarming letter about 'Pops,' the priest who helped homeless youth
- Funeral home mix-up that saw body mistakenly cremated 'can't happen again,' minister says
- What if a nuclear missile was really headed our way?
- Soulpepper kept previous sex harassment scandal quiet for 19 months
- What really happens to old clothes dropped in those in-store recycling bins
- Health minister's Twitter account highlights cost of government tweeting
- What do we know about the suspect in the disappearances from Toronto's Gay Village?
- N.S. man ready for medically assisted death — but there's no one to help him die
- Family horrified after funeral home mixes up bodies, cremates wrong one
- N.S. fisherman issues chilly challenge to raise money for families of fire victims
- Woman dies in snowplow collision near Yarmouth airport
- Cape Breton hospital patients have higher mortality ratios than national average
- Halifax's Amazon dreams died this morning but it's not all bad news
- Funeral home mix-up that saw body mistakenly cremated 'can't happen again,' minister says
- Christopher Garnier appeals murder conviction in death of Catherine Campbell
- Front-end loader smashes into North Sydney home, flees to liquor store
- Highway 107 crash claims Jeddore woman's life
