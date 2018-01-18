CBC Nova Scotia News January 18, 2018

Air Date: Jan 18, 2018 6:00 PM AT

CBC Nova Scotia News January 18, 201847:42

The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Halifax

Clear

-10°C

Sydney

Mostly Cloudy

-5°C

Yarmouth

Cloudy

-4°C

Annapolis Royal

Fog

-14°C

Greenwood

Fog

-14°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss