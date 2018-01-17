CBC Nova Scotia News January 17, 2018
Air Date: Jan 17, 2018 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
- N.S. limits new entry into shore side of lobster industry
- Former child refugee Abdoul Abdi released from immigration detention
- Hockey players 'so prepared' to represent Nova Scotia at Olympics
- New trial ordered for woman who says she stabbed man to fend off sexual assault
- Nova Scotia woman bilked out of $10K by online romance fraudster
Top News Headlines
- Family offers 'sincere apologies' after daughter falsely reported hijab attack
- Minister uses profanity as he criticizes companies' excuses not to hire diverse leaders
- No record that required inspections be conducted at California 'horror house' where 13 children were kept
- Girl, 5, fatally struck in school parking lot was in remission after cancer treatment, says family friend
- Exercise? I get more than people think, Trump says
