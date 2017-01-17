CBC Nova Scotia News January 17, 2017
Air Date: Jan 17, 2017 6:00 PM AT
- Ex-MSVU lecturer Kydd launches $1M lawsuit over intimate photos
- From lawn chair to wheelchair: what bare-bones care looks like in some countries
- Young woman shot over fake pot made of cat hair and spices, court told
- CBC Nova Scotia News January 17, 2017
- Cancelled Cape Breton sports events a big hit to bottom lines of businesses
- Inauguration sets tone for presidency — but doesn't always go as planned
- Obama commutes Chelsea Manning's prison sentence
- Kevin O'Leary to enter Conservative leadership race tomorrow
- Douglas Garland's sister pointed police to her brother as suspect, jurors in triple murder trial hears
- Saskatchewan, federal government reach deal on health care
- Dad considers lawsuit if work-to-rule cancels daughter's $3.5K history trip
- Bound in back of a car, man who was shot in cemetery played dead to survive
- Young woman shot over fake pot made of cat hair and spices, court told
- No one injured after fuel truck rolls backward into north-end Halifax house
- Young and old turn out for Justin Trudeau's town hall in Dartmouth
- Annapolis Group to sue HRM for $119M over Blue Mountain Birch Cove Lakes rejection
- Mi'kmaq resource centre helps women escape Sydney street life
- Supporters of Nova Scotia's teachers hope Trudeau will intervene in contract dispute
- New statue to honour Nova Scotia woman who hid Allied airmen from Nazis
- First flying boulders, now a leak troubles Clayton Park apartment building
