CBC Nova Scotia News January 15, 2018

Air Date: Jan 15, 2018 6:00 PM AT

CBC Nova Scotia News January 15, 20181:00:42

The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Halifax

Light Snow

-6°C

Sydney

Snow

-2°C

Yarmouth

Cloudy

-6°C

Annapolis Royal

Light Snowshower

-5°C

Greenwood

Light Snowshower

-5°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss