CBC Nova Scotia News January 13, 2017
Air Date: Jan 13, 2017 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Halifax
Partly Cloudy
-6°C
Sydney
Light Snowshower
-6°C
Yarmouth
Partly Cloudy
-4°C
Annapolis Royal
Mainly Clear
-5°C
Greenwood
Mainly Clear
-5°C
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
- 'I wouldn't let her give medication to a mouse,' woman says of pharmacist who made fatal error
- Saturday night 'ideal' opportunity to move tanker run aground off Cape Breton
- 'It's kind of scary': CBU students worried about potential strike
- 'Watch where you walk': Halifax considers options as rat problems grow
- Cape Breton's Coal Bowl cancelled due to teacher contract dispute
Top News Headlines
- Walmart accused of selling contaminated food after Fort McMurray wildfire
- U.S. repeal of friendly migrant policy makes waves in Cuban port city
- U-Haul evicted man living in Vancouver storage locker
- Canada could also face auto border tax, Trump spokesman suggests
- Trudeau challenged over carbon pricing on 2nd day of town hall tour
