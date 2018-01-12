CBC Nova Scotia News January 12, 2018
Air Date: Jan 12, 2018 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
- Police question trucker whose abandoned trailer led to school bus crash
- Abdoul Abdi, refugee at risk of being deported, moved to detention centre in Toronto
- Sydney's new $12M arts centre going ahead without CBRM money
- New water treatment plant 'definitely coming' for Potlotek First Nation after years of brown water
CBC Nova Scotia News January 12, 2018
Top News Headlines
- Flu activity in Canada 'high' and continuing to rise, latest public health numbers say
- Trump partly denies, also defends vulgar comments
- 'I felt really scared:' Toronto girl says man tried to cut off her hijab as she walked to school
- Royal Bank, TD and CIBC raise their fixed 5-year mortgage rates
- Trudeau says pot purchasers are funding gangs, organized crime and must be charged
