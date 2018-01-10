CBC Nova Scotia News January 10, 2018
Air Date: Jan 10, 2018 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Halifax
Mainly Clear
-4°C
Sydney
Mostly Cloudy
-9°C
Yarmouth
Cloudy
5°C
Annapolis Royal
Partly Cloudy
-5°C
Greenwood
Partly Cloudy
-5°C
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
- Racist, discriminatory incidents on the rise in Halifax-area schools
- 1 dead after car collides with tractor-trailer in Richmond County
- N.S. says it will create up to 1,000 new child-care spaces with $35M from Ottawa
- Premier commits to review cases of kids in protective care without citizenship
- CBC Nova Scotia News January 10, 2018
Top News Headlines
- 2 Winnipeg seniors killed in their vacation home in Jamaica
- Mother of 13-year-old victim wants convicted sex offender expelled from University of Calgary
- Canada preparing for possibility Trump will pull out of NAFTA: sources
- New York sues oil companies, plans divestment from pension funds
- Newborns with opioid withdrawal do better cared for by mom, versus stay in intensive care
Most Viewed
- 'We made it': U.S. couple fleeing Trump arrive in Halifax
- Mother tells Trudeau autism care is a 'human rights issue'
- Racist, discriminatory incidents on the rise in Halifax-area schools
- Trump's election sends U.S. couple packing 2,600 km to Halifax
- West Hants dismisses its top administrator
- N.S. urged to revisit fracking ban as report pegs onshore natural gas at $20B or more
- 1 dead after car collides with tractor-trailer in Richmond County
- Grieving family of 4 children dead in N.S. house fire 'overwhelmed' by support
- Abdoul Abdi's supporters protest his possible deportation at Trudeau town hall
- 'We're living in a nightmare,' says mother of boy with severe autism
Don't Miss
-
2 Winnipeg seniors killed in their vacation home in Jamaica
-
Mother of 13-year-old victim wants convicted sex offender expelled from University of Calgary
-
Canada preparing for possibility Trump will pull out of NAFTA: sources
-
CLIMATE CHANGE
New York sues oil companies, plans divestment from pension funds
-
Newborns with opioid withdrawal do better cared for by mom, versus stay in intensive care
-
Analysis
Trudeau goes again to the people, but spare a thought for the Ottawa bubble
-
U.S. immigration agents descend on dozens of 7-Eleven stores
-
Controversial author of Trump book expresses regret over Bannon's 'difficult situation'
-
Scientists closer to unveiling source of mysterious bursts from distant object
-
Burning away hate: Hamilton tattoo shop offering free laser removal of racist tattoos
-
Concordia launches investigation into alleged sexual misconduct, president denies prior knowledge
-
Jury begins deliberations Thursday in Lac-Mégantic rail disaster trial
-
E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce apparently over, Ottawa says
-
Diane Bishop, who won $1.5M lottery while fighting stage 4 breast cancer, has died
-
No smoke alarms in Oshawa house blaze that killed 4, fire investigator says