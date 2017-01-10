CBC Nova Scotia News January 10, 2017
Air Date: Jan 10, 2017 6:00 PM AT
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
- Drunk driver, 22, sentenced for crash that killed two friends, injured a third
- First attempt to tow tanker grounded off Cape Breton ends in failure
- Online shoppers still waiting for their Christmas presents
- Halifax council rejects controversial west-end development
Top News Headlines
- 'We've run our leg in a long relay of progress': Obama readies final speech as president
- Trudeau tries to craft sturdier cabinet to withstand Trump: Chris Hall
- Charleston church shooter sentenced to death
- Jane Fonda in Fort McMurray: 'Listen, I'm not against you,' actress tells resident during parking lot squabble
- The 3 new faces of Justin Trudeau's Liberal cabinet
