CBC Nova Scotia News January 08, 2018
Air Date: Jan 08, 2018 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Halifax
Cloudy
3°C
Sydney
Light Snow
-4°C
Yarmouth
Cloudy
4°C
Annapolis Royal
Cloudy
1°C
Greenwood
Cloudy
1°C
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
- Medical examiner's office investigates house fire that killed 4 Nova Scotia children
- St. Francis Xavier's 'priestly arm' stops in Nova Scotia
- Century-old Glace Bay building saved by little service club
- Secrecy around long-term care home abuse puts residents at risk, advocate says
Top News Headlines
- North, South Korea break the ice with rare talks ahead of Winter Olympics
- Mother and her 2 children among 4 dead in 'horrific' Oshawa house fire
- Why nobody is safe from Samantha Bee's late-night satiric venom
- CRTC urged to hold inquiry into telecom sales tactics
- Lynn Beyak snipes at Andrew Scheer, but she's the Senate's problem now
