CBC Nova Scotia News January 06, 2017

Air Date: Jan 06, 2017 6:00 PM AT

CBC Nova Scotia News January 06, 20171:00:58

The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Halifax

Light Snow

-5°C

Sydney

Light Snow

-4°C

Yarmouth

Cloudy

-4°C

Annapolis Royal

Partly Cloudy

-5°C

Greenwood

Partly Cloudy

-5°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss