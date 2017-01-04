CBC Nova Scotia News January 04, 2017
Air Date: Jan 04, 2017 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Halifax
Light Drizzle
4°C
Sydney
Mist
3°C
Yarmouth
Mostly Cloudy
6°C
Annapolis Royal
Cloudy
5°C
Greenwood
Cloudy
5°C
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
- Pedestrian seriously injured during collision in Dartmouth
- Decision reserved in sentencing of convicted murderer Kale Gabriel
- Family that fled firebombing describes flames 'spilling' across floor
- Veteran, his wife, child and mother found dead in apparent murder-suicide
- Cape Breton wind turbine snaps in half
Top News Headlines
- Veteran, his wife, child and mother found dead in apparent murder-suicide
- Why everyone's talking to Amazon's virtual assistant Alexa
- 'Irresponsible' populism: Lisa Raitt slams Kevin O'Leary, Kellie Leitch
- Canada defeats Sweden to advance to world junior gold-medal final vs. U.S.
- Astronomers pinpoint location of fast radio burst from faint galaxy
Most Viewed
- Veteran, his wife, child and mother found dead in apparent murder-suicide
- 4 bodies found inside home in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S.
- Cape Breton wind turbine snaps in half
- Eastern Passage lottery winner dreamed up winning numbers in 1989
- Halifax's Lotto 6/49 winner is ready to start 2017 as a multimillionaire
- Cabinet minister Lena Diab's husband charged with assaulting her
- Official photographer for 'Big Lift' project celebrates gig of a lifetime
- New travel requirement keeps man out of Canada over Christmas
- Rats find new homes after Sydney flood — but they sure aren't welcome
- Mail-forwarding fraud complaints jump more than 700% in 2016
Don't Miss
-
Veteran, his wife, child and mother found dead in apparent murder-suicide
-
CBC at CES
Why everyone's talking to Amazon's virtual assistant Alexa
-
'Irresponsible' populism: Lisa Raitt slams Kevin O'Leary, Kellie Leitch
-
Recap
It's Canada-U.S. for gold as Hart saves day against Swedes
-
Astronomers pinpoint location of fast radio burst from faint galaxy
-
Video
'I heard a little girl screaming for help': Hydro-Québec workers rescue family from house fire
-
Residents returning to east Aleppo find destruction 'beyond imagination'
-
Analysis
No Republican cakewalk for Trump and 115th Congress
-
Video
Free salt frenzy as Vancouverites scoop up city offering
-
'High risk of bias': Doctor raises doubts over study into morning-sickness drug
-
Dylann Roof tells death penalty trial jury: 'There's nothing wrong with me psychologically'
-
Opinion
Let's stop pretending Israel is heading toward a two-state solution: Neil Macdonald
-
Analysis
Stakes high for Trudeau as world's last major progressive leader standing: Aaron Wherry
-
Bishop Fred Henry resigns after 19 years in top Catholic job in Calgary
-
Bruins legend Milt Schmidt, 1951 NHL MVP, dead at 98