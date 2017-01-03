CBC Nova Scotia News January 03, 2017

Air Date: Jan 03, 2017 6:00 PM AT

CBC Nova Scotia News January 03, 20171:00:54

The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Halifax

Mostly Cloudy

-3°C

Sydney

Mostly Cloudy

-6°C

Yarmouth

Light Freezing Rain

0°C

Annapolis Royal

Cloudy

-1°C

Greenwood

Cloudy

-1°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss