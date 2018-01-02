CBC Nova Scotia News January 02, 2018
Air Date: Jan 02, 2018 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Halifax
Mainly Clear
-13°C
Sydney
Mainly Clear
-10°C
Yarmouth
Drifting Snow
-3°C
Annapolis Royal
Light Snowshower
-10°C
Greenwood
Light Snowshower
-10°C
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
- One person killed in head-on collision on Highway 102
- Prepare for outages with coming major winter storm: Nova Scotia Power
- 'Her whole world is going to open up,' N.S. woman says of brain injured daughter's breakthrough
- Crews demolish family home that fell into sinkhole in Falmouth, N.S.
- CBC Nova Scotia News January 02, 2018
Top News Headlines
- Joshua Boyle, former Canadian hostage, faces 15 criminal charges
- Trump threatens to withhold aid to Palestinian Authority
- 5 things to watch in Canada's housing market this year
- Manitoba man says tabloids falsely ID'd him as Olivia Newton-John's missing ex-boyfriend
- 'I too have a nuclear button,' Trump warns Kim Jong-un
Most Viewed
- Dogs overdosing on marijuana, veterinarian warns
- Prepare for outages with coming major winter storm: Nova Scotia Power
- 'Her whole world is going to open up,' N.S. woman says of brain injured daughter's breakthrough
- 'He got stronger and stronger': Paddleboarder describes guiding whale to sea
- Feds to search social media using AI to find patterns of suicide-related behaviour
- One person killed in head-on collision on Highway 102
- Crowds show up to rescue beached whale at Rainbow Haven
- Crews demolish family home that fell into sinkhole in Falmouth, N.S.
- Nova Scotia man who lost thousands in gift-card scam worries he'll be evicted
- Woman who suffered brain injury communicates with mom for 1st time since 1996
Don't Miss
-
Joshua Boyle, former Canadian hostage, faces 15 criminal charges
-
Trump threatens to withhold aid to Palestinian Authority
-
Stress tests, foreign buyers and higher rates likely to impact housing market in 2018
-
Manitoba man says tabloids falsely ID'd him as Olivia Newton-John's missing ex-boyfriend
-
'I too have a nuclear button,' Trump warns Kim Jong-un
-
Canada's top CEOs earn 200 times an average worker's salary: report
-
Alberta family surprised website posted obituary without their knowledge
-
Quebec companies look to asylum seekers to help fill labour shortages
-
Analysis
'Take care of us': Why thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets
-
Dozens killed after collision sends bus over cliff in Peru
-
Analysis
With key allies at risk of defeat, 2018 could be a tough year for Trudeau's Liberals
-
Dogs overdosing on marijuana, veterinarian warns
-
Canadian ambassador deletes tweet, photos of New Year's Day visit to Myanmar beach
-
World juniors: Canadians crush Swiss, will meet Czechs in semis
-
California's newest drug dealers: like an Apple Store, but with weed