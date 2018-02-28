CBC Nova Scotia News February 28, 2018
Air Date: Feb 28, 2018 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Halifax
Clear
-2°C
Sydney
Clear
-5°C
Yarmouth
Mostly Cloudy
4°C
Annapolis Royal
Mostly Cloudy
1°C
Greenwood
Mostly Cloudy
1°C
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
- Bill to change education administration coming Thursday
- Sydney woman blames poorly funded classrooms for son's failure in public school
- Cameras on school buses to be used to improve drivers' skills, company says
- Once dismissed as 'crazy nurses,' Truro human rights activists push UN to recognize domestic torture
- Scotiabank Centre testing metal detectors at Mooseheads game tonight
Top News Headlines
- Walmart, Dick's restrict gun sales as corporate America does what Congress hasn't
- How a single typo secured the early release of a notorious B.C. gangster
- Pharmacare won't be free for all Canadians, Bill Morneau says
- Trump aide Hope Hicks resigning as White House communications director
- From Stockholm to Ottawa: How Sweden inspired Canada's gender-sensitive budget
Most Viewed
- How a single act of honesty changed the life of this homeless drug addict
- Halifax cardiologist sees reduced damages of $800K in suit against health authority
- Human trafficking in sex trade thriving in Nova Scotia, Mountie says
- Acadia University launches investigation into controversial professor
- Small business owner says she's leaving Lunenburg because there's 'nowhere to live'
- Bill to change education administration coming Thursday
- Credit unions get OK from feds to offer 'banking' services
- Halifax councillor Matt Whitman barred from committees for 3 months
- RCMP and military using joint recruitment session to fill ranks
- Health official concerned that it just got easier to drink alcohol on the streets of Halifax
Don't Miss
-
Walmart, Dick's restrict gun sales as corporate America does what Congress hasn't
-
How a single typo secured the early release of a notorious B.C. gangster
-
Pharmacare won't be free for all Canadians, Bill Morneau says
-
Trump aide Hope Hicks resigning as White House communications director
-
Analysis
From Stockholm to Ottawa: How Sweden inspired Canada's gender-sensitive budget
-
Updated
Sniping over Patrick Brown's future and party 'corruption' dominates final Ontario PC debate
-
MUSIC
Hedley ticket holders finding inconsistent refund policies
-
CBC Investigates
Crooked Lake cottagers face up to 700% rent increase, could be evicted by Sakimay First Nation
-
Georgia teacher in custody after firing gun at school, police say
-
Analysis
Signs suggest Caroline Mulroney leadership bid is struggling
-
Trump weighs in on gun laws as Florida students return to school after shooting
-
Meghan Markle wants to 'shine a light on women feeling empowered'
-
'Why is MEC waffling?' NRA consumer threat takes co-op back to ethical roots
-
Bloc Québécois hobbled as 7 of 10 MPs quit
-
Search for Phoenix replacement to be led by Treasury Board