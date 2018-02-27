CBC Nova Scotia News February 27, 2018
Air Date: Feb 27, 2018 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
- Halifax councillor Matt Whitman barred from committees for 3 months
- Millbrook First Nation chief overcomes health scare to win 4th term
- Spring session at N.S. Legislature opens amid protests
- Province orders Northern Pulp to clean spill that company says it dealt with weeks ago
- Budget 2018: Liberals spend billions to close gaps for working women, Indigenous families
Top News Headlines
- The 2018 budget is a pitch to Canadian women voters. But is it enough?
- Budget 2018: Highlights of Bill Morneau's 'equality + growth' budget
- Halifax cardiologist gets record award of $800K in bad faith lawsuit against hospital
- RCMP getting $10 million to re-activate 'unfounded' sexual assault cases
Most Viewed
- Human trafficking in sex trade thriving in Nova Scotia, Mountie says
- Oops! Discovery of twin vehicles solves case of missing briefcase
- Nova Scotia man says 'misery I almost crave' pushing him to compete in Iditarod
- Acadia University launches investigation into controversial professor
- Halifax cardiologist sees reduced damages of $800K in suit against health authority
- Assault charges dropped against N.S. daycare operator after evidence banned
- 'Like oil and water,' essential oils and your pet may be a bad mix
- Company behind Teletubbies making videos to help end use of child soldiers
- Nova Scotia sets up program to help pay for take-home cancer drugs
- 2 women seriously injured in Highway 102 crash near Lantz
Don't Miss
Analysis
As It Happens
Alabama photographer snaps close-up of 'insanely rare and beautiful' yellow cardinal
-
Trump son-in-law Kushner loses access to coveted intelligence briefing, say sources
Pizza Pop founder dies, leaves savoury legacy to Winnipeg family
LIVE BLOG RECAP
Finance Minister Bill Morneau delivers his 3rd federal budget
CBC Investigates
Family blames iPhone for sparking fire that destroyed Langley farmhouse, demands $600K from Apple
The National Today
Norwegians get richer as sovereign wealth fund adds billions
B.C. MLA under fire for suggesting Indigenous languages funding better spent on policing
Computer problems affect Air Canada check-in process
Lawsuit
Hamilton woman hopes to draw attention to Jehovah's Witness child sex abuse allegations