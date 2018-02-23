CBC Nova Scotia News February 23, 2018

Air Date: Feb 23, 2018 6:00 PM AT

CBC Nova Scotia News February 23, 201836:20

The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Halifax

Cloudy

-4°C

Sydney

Partly Cloudy

-9°C

Yarmouth

Light Freezing Rain

0°C

Annapolis Royal

Mostly Cloudy

-1°C

Greenwood

Mostly Cloudy

-1°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss