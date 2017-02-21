CBC Nova Scotia News February 21, 2017
Air Date: Feb 21, 2017 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Halifax
Partly Cloudy
-2°C
Sydney
Cloudy
-3°C
Yarmouth
Partly Cloudy
-1°C
Annapolis Royal
Mainly Clear
-3°C
Greenwood
Mainly Clear
-3°C
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
Top News Headlines
- Profoundly disabled boy's 'co-mommas' make legal history
- Would Canada be tempted to cut ties with Mexico to save its own economic interests?
- Ontario teacher faces discipline for allegedly telling students they 'could die' from vaccination
- Health premiums cut in half in pre-election B.C. budget
- Trump to leave protections for U.S. 'dreamer' migrants
Most Viewed
- Controversial bill to impose contract on teachers passed into law
- Liberal government makes minor amendment to Bill 75
- Nova Scotians get creative (and a little obscene) with big snowfall
- Man charged in death of off-duty police officer Catherine Campbell back behind bars
- Halifax trio get creative to build snowman nearly as high as a house
- Nova Scotia trio lucky to be alive after snow fort collapse
- 5 most violent workplaces in Nova Scotia
- Liberal MLA says protester's visit to her home left her 'terrified'
- Opposition MLAs speak out against bill to impose contract on teachers
- Newfoundland's Gavin Tucker wins UFC debut in Halifax, as Mom leaves the Rock for the 1st time
Don't Miss
-
Profoundly disabled boy's 'co-mommas' make legal history
-
Updated
Canada isn't about to 'throw Mexico under the bus,' foreign ministers say
-
Ontario teacher faces discipline for allegedly telling students they 'could die' from vaccination
-
Health premiums cut in half in pre-election B.C. budget
-
Trump to leave protections for U.S. 'dreamer' migrants
-
Government pressed on plan to deal with migrants illegally crossing into Canada
-
North American stock markets hit another round of all-time closing highs
-
Milo Yiannopoulos resigns from Breitbart News, apologizes for child abuse comments
-
Triple murderer Douglas Garland's attackers will be charged, police say
-
Why these 2 small towns in southern Alberta have vastly different vaccination rates
-
CBC IN MEXICO
'I am a man with no land': African migrants wait in limbo, dreaming of sanctuary in Canada
-
Manitoba toddler's arm burned during cast removal, mom says
-
New
Liberals unveil resettlement plan for 1,200 Yazidis and other victims of ISIS
-
Liberals defeat Conservative counter-proposal to Islamophobia motion
-
Sanctuary city movement grows in Canada, but could bring tension with police, immigration officials