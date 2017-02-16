CBC Nova Scotia News February 16, 2017
Air Date: Feb 16, 2017 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Halifax
Light Snow
-4°C
Sydney
Light Snow
-2°C
Yarmouth
Light Snowshower
-3°C
Annapolis Royal
Blowing Snow
-3°C
Greenwood
Blowing Snow
-3°C
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
- 'Kicked, punched, verbally abused': Teachers tell committee what they face in the classroom
- How some housebound Haligonians are coping with the poor weather
- N.S. education minister says teachers' walkout means 'chaos, uncertainty' for substitutes
- CBC Nova Scotia News February 16, 2017
- Halifax offers day camps for children during one-day teachers' strike
Top News Headlines
- Trump blasts media, takes message 'straight to the people'
- 'Kill her and be done with it': MP behind anti-Islamophobia motion reads out hate mail
- Douglas Garland found guilty of murdering Calgary boy and grandparents
- Cheaper cars, more cheese: What CETA means for the Canadian consumer
- Stuart McLean helped us understand Canada and ourselves: Shelagh Rogers
Most Viewed
- 'Kicked, punched, verbally abused': Teachers tell committee what they face in the classroom
- Maritimers' 2nd winter storm in a week shuts businesses, schools as roads deteriorate
- Someone's sitting on a $5.3M Lotto 6/49 ticket bought in the Halifax area
- A company's most costly thieves already have keys to the building
- Why eating #stormchips says more about your identity than your appetite
- Mumps case at Halifax high school prompts public health warning
- Teachers cite abuse, crushing workload, ask Liberals to halt Bill 75
- N.S. education minister says teachers' walkout means 'chaos, uncertainty' for substitutes
- Doctor disciplined for treating man she had personal relationship with
- Stephen McNeil to feel wrath of protestors unlike ever before, says Graham Steele
Don't Miss
-
Trump blasts media, takes message 'straight to the people'
-
'Kill her and be done with it': MP behind anti-Islamophobia motion reads out hate mail
-
Updated
Douglas Garland found guilty of murdering Calgary boy and grandparents
-
Cheaper cars, more cheese: What CETA means for the Canadian consumer
-
Stuart McLean helped us understand Canada and ourselves: Shelagh Rogers
-
ISIS claims responsibility after Pakistani shrine attack kills at least 75
-
Opinion
Just give Donald Trump a chance, they said: Robyn Urback
-
The never-before-heard details of the Douglas Garland investigation from lead detective
-
Heritage minister rejects 'cynical' Conservative religious discrimination motion
-
Canadians wait longer to see doctor than international average
-
CBC Investigates
Lawyers misappropriated millions from clients' funds but few faced criminal charges
-
Double tragedy for family of artist Moses Beaver
-
South Korean court OKs arrest of billionaire Samsung heir
-
For crying out loud: Students upset by UNB response to storm concerns
-
World's oceans losing oxygen, threatening marine life, study finds