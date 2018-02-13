CBC Nova Scotia News February 13, 2018
Air Date: Feb 13, 2018 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
- Are politicians hurting health care?
- Nova Scotia Teachers Union set to vote on strike mandate
- Young doctor using Facebook to recruit colleagues to rural Cape Breton
- Beloved coach, educator Wade Smith posthumously named AUS tournament chair
- Oversight of funeral industry cloaked in secrecy, as family boycotts body mix-up inquiry
Top News Headlines
- Boushie family promised 'concrete changes' in meetings with Trudeau, ministers
- Toronto police dig up drainpipe on property where accused serial killer Bruce McArthur worked
- Kim Campbell calls sleeveless dresses 'demeaning' for TV broadcasters
- Trump hamstrings U.S. NAFTA team, says Canada's chief negotiator
- 'I want to talk to them': North Korean Olympians enthrall South Koreans, who follow their every move
