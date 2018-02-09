CBC Nova Scotia News February 09, 2018
Air Date: Feb 09, 2018 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Halifax
Cloudy
-3°C
Sydney
Light Snow
-4°C
Yarmouth
Mist
2°C
Annapolis Royal
Light Snowshower
-3°C
Greenwood
Light Snowshower
-3°C
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
- Truck that hit woman at Mumford Terminal had just dropped her off
- Dead minke whale washes ashore on Digby Neck
- Poor communication will stifle progress on health care
- Player moves to New Waterford for chance to play in Coal Bowl Classic
- Yo-ho-ho and 900 litres of rum: Tall ship circling globe with spirited cargo
Top News Headlines
- Saskatchewan farmer Gerald Stanley found not guilty in Colten Boushie shooting death
- In a land of workaholics, burned-out South Koreans go to 'prison' to relax
- Canada's Sarah Murray leads unified Korean hockey team into the unknown
- Olympic wake-up call: What you might have missed from Day 1
- Watch Canada compete in Olympic mixed doubles curling
Most Viewed
- Fishermen recover body of captain stranded in vessel off Canso
- Sex ed videos made with $20 budget gaining traction online
- 'Hey, I know you — you're my mother': mom finds long-lost son after cop's Facebook post
- PC stalwart John Hamm 'heartsick' over Baillie, calls for compassion
- Truck hits woman at Mumford Terminal, shutting bus station
- Kings County man jailed for sex abuse of children at daycare
- Peter Stoffer apologizes for 'touchy' behaviour, but denies wrongdoing
- Heart disease clinic for women in Halifax a dream come true for cardiologist
- Poor communication will stifle progress on health care
- Sick people wait days at Halifax ER before being admitted to hospital
Don't Miss
-
Video
Shouts of 'murderer' in courtroom after Gerald Stanley acquitted in Colten Boushie shooting
-
CBC in South Korea
In a land of workaholics, burned-out South Koreans go to 'prison' to relax
-
'You have to play together': Canadian coach skates past politics to lead unified Korean women's hockey team
-
Olympic wake-up call: What you might have missed from Day 1
-
Live
Watch Canada compete in Olympic mixed doubles curling
-
South Korea says Kim Jong-un has extended invitation for summit in North Korea
-
Accused serial killer Bruce McArthur did landscaping at another property near where remains found
-
'We are ready. We've been ready': Black Panther ushers in a new wave of black sci-fi
-
Israel, citing Iranian drone launched from Syria, strikes back with force
-
Ottawa could offer incentives to get B.C. to cave on Trans Mountain
-
Trudeau unhurt in California motorcade accident, but 3 injured
-
Trudeau makes another pitch for necessity of NAFTA as U.S. swing nears end
-
2 women jailed for dirty dancing in Cambodia return to Canada
-
Dog bites: It may not be them, it could be you
-
Luxury vehicle sales in Canada still booming but higher interest rates could pose challenge