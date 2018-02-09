CBC Nova Scotia News February 09, 2018

Air Date: Feb 09, 2018 6:00 PM AT

CBC Nova Scotia News February 09, 20181:02:27

The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Halifax

Cloudy

-3°C

Sydney

Light Snow

-4°C

Yarmouth

Mist

2°C

Annapolis Royal

Light Snowshower

-3°C

Greenwood

Light Snowshower

-3°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss