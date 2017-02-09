CBC Nova Scotia News February 09, 2017
Air Date: Feb 09, 2017 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Halifax
Light Snow and Blowing Snow
-6°C
Sydney
Light Snow
-4°C
Yarmouth
Snow and Blowing Snow
-6°C
Annapolis Royal
Heavy Snow and Blowing Snow
-6°C
Greenwood
Heavy Snow and Blowing Snow
-6°C
- Teachers reject latest contract offer, no end in sight to work-to-rule
- Year-long Chronicle Herald strike continues as contract talks break off
- Here's how much snow your area of Nova Scotia can expect tonight
- Ghomeshi's lawyer to speak to universities despite some opposition
- Drug bust haul includes marijuana, THC-laced gummies and chocolates
- Trump travel ban suspension unanimously upheld by U.S. appeals court
- 'Everything was hurting so bad': How one Muslim man snuck across the U.S. border into Canada
- Douglas Garland will not testify in own defence at triple murder trial
- Air Canada unveils new retro look, with black on planes and uniforms
- Trump 'sympathetic' but publicly silent on Quebec City mosque attack
