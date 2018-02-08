CBC Nova Scotia News February 08, 2018

Air Date: Feb 08, 2018 6:00 PM AT

CBC Nova Scotia News February 08, 201847:45

The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Halifax

Partly Cloudy

-10°C

Sydney

Partly Cloudy

-12°C

Yarmouth

Mostly Cloudy

-5°C

Annapolis Royal

Mainly Clear

-10°C

Greenwood

Mainly Clear

-10°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss