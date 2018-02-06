CBC Nova Scotia News February 06, 2018
Air Date: Feb 06, 2018 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Halifax
Cloudy
-3°C
Sydney
Mostly Cloudy
-4°C
Yarmouth
Mostly Cloudy
1°C
Annapolis Royal
Light Snowshower
-3°C
Greenwood
Light Snowshower
-3°C
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
Top News Headlines
Most Viewed
- 4 things to watch for in Canada's new Fisheries Act
- This doctor is 71 with retirement on the mind. But there's no one to replace him
- 'Our bodies shake': RCMP officer urges drivers to move over for stopped vehicles
- Nova Scotia argues that supported housing for disabled is not a right
- Wolfville couple searches for 'angel' who pulled them from car wreck
- Are there too many empty office buildings in downtown Halifax?
- Flooding hits Antigonish after brook overflows banks — again
- Halifax's newest ferry braves winter swells during sea trials
- Sidney Crosby Hockey School temporarily iced by construction work
- 'We feel like this is our home': American family struggles to stay in Halifax
Don't Miss
-
Space race
Why doesn't Canada have a rocket program?
-
Alberta government boycotts B.C. wine
-
Full implementation of legal cannabis could be delayed beyond July 1
-
In Photos
Sub culture: Aboard a Canadian submarine prowling the Pacific
-
SpaceX
SpaceX launches powerful Falcon Heavy rocket
-
North American stocks close with big gains in volatile trading
-
Steve Paikin calls Sarah Thomson sexual harassment allegations '100% false'
-
Fitness changes, paying debts among CSIS's 'indicators' someone is 'mobilized to violence'
-
Trump says he would 'love' a shutdown if immigration is not part of budget deal
-
Patrick Brown resurfaces on social media, vowing 'truth will come out' over sexual misconduct allegations
-
Woman sues ex-boyfriend for half of $6M lottery prize
-
Mayor apologizes for spreading false story about teen dying from fentanyl-laced vape
-
Blooming marvellous: drones give B.C. researchers new view of 'enormous' jellyfish clusters
-
The National Today
Philippines inks $233M deal with Canada for combat utility helicopters
-
Game of Thrones showrunners tapped for new Star Wars films