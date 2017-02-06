CBC Nova Scotia News February 06, 2017

Air Date: Feb 06, 2017 6:00 PM AT

CBC Nova Scotia News February 06, 20171:00:49

The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Halifax

Cloudy

-9°C

Sydney

Light Snow

-10°C

Yarmouth

Cloudy

-3°C

Annapolis Royal

Drifting Snow

-7°C

Greenwood

Drifting Snow

-7°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss