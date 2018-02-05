CBC Nova Scotia News February 05, 2018
Air Date: Feb 05, 2018 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Halifax
Mainly Clear
2°C
Sydney
Light Rain
7°C
Yarmouth
Mainly Clear
2°C
Annapolis Royal
Mostly Cloudy
3°C
Greenwood
Mostly Cloudy
3°C
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
- Only regret of man who wrote own obituary? Not knowing how Coronation Street ends
- Nova Scotia argues that supported housing for disabled is not a right
- Damaging winds and heavy rains cause flooding and power outages in Nova Scotia
- Are there too many empty office buildings in downtown Halifax?
Top News Headlines
- Dow plunges nearly 1,200 points as North American market rout deepens
- Trudeau government poised to overhaul how it evaluates the environmental impact of pipelines
- Democrats 'un-American' for not applauding speech, Trump says
- Lululemon says CEO resigns after falling short of 'conduct' standards
- Ontario mother, Chatham man freed in Syria were trying to bring children back to Canada: source
Most Viewed
- This doctor is 71 with retirement on the mind. But there's no one to replace him
- Wolfville couple searches for 'angel' who pulled them from car wreck
- Cape Breton teen found in woods outside Sydney after ground search
- 'Our bodies shake': RCMP officer urges drivers to move over for stopped vehicles
- 'We feel like this is our home': American family struggles to stay in Halifax
- Damaging winds and heavy rains cause flooding and power outages in Nova Scotia
- Cornwallis rally in Halifax celebrates statue's removal
- 'First-rate ecological' golf course up for auction after $540K environmental fines
- Freezing flood waters trap cars in Antigonish parking lot
- One dead after house fire in Hants County
