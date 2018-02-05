CBC Nova Scotia News February 05, 2018

Air Date: Feb 05, 2018 6:00 PM AT

CBC Nova Scotia News February 05, 201859:59

The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Halifax

Mainly Clear

2°C

Sydney

Light Rain

7°C

Yarmouth

Mainly Clear

2°C

Annapolis Royal

Mostly Cloudy

3°C

Greenwood

Mostly Cloudy

3°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss