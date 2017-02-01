CBC Nova Scotia News February 01, 2017

Air Date: Feb 01, 2017 6:00 PM AT

CBC Nova Scotia News February 01, 20171:00:54

The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Halifax

Light Snow

-3°C

Sydney

Light Snow

-5°C

Yarmouth

Partly Cloudy

0°C

Annapolis Royal

Light Snow

-2°C

Greenwood

Light Snow

-2°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss